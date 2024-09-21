Business Standard
Meity may not change value addition target for mobiles under PLI scheme

A majority of global vendors of mobile phones and electronics are located in China. Most of them are Chinese companies

Surajeet Das Gupta
Sep 21 2024

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will not change the value-addition target for manufacturers of mobile devices, which fall under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The government had fixed the target based on commitments made by the players at  35-40 per cent by the time the scheme ends in 2026-27. According to industry estimates, value addition by the eligible players currently  ranges from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.
 
Though it is not linked to the incentives, the government has been monitoring the numbers.
 
A top official in Meity said: “There is no change in value

