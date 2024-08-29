Business Standard
Meity plans jobs push in proposed electronic components PLI scheme

The component scheme aims at adding value to electronics finished products from mobile devices, laptops, PCs and servers, among others

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is looking at a proposal to generate 1.5-2 direct jobs for every Rs 1 crore invested by companies under the proposed electronic components production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
If this plan fructifies, a Rs 10,000 crore investment under the proposed PLI scheme would bring with it the expectation of creating 15,000-20,000 direct jobs in electronic components sector.
 
The ministry is also discussing two alternative proposals to link the electronic components PLI scheme with employment generation.
 
One proposal is to provide eligible companies an additional incentive if they meet their employment commitment

