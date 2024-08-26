Meity plans to deploy experts for streamlining internal govt data use

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is planning to appoint specialised data experts and analysts across multiple ministries and departments of the central government, according to sources.

The aim of deploying these specialised analysts is to streamline the internal datasets that different ministries deal with daily. They will be trained in the required skill set in collaboration with private entities having expertise in data and artificial intelligence (AI), said a person in the know.

“Meity wants to build internal capacity by deploying data analysts and data experts in various line ministries, and capacity building