Meity for inclusion of rare-earth magnet recycling in PLI scheme

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has suggested to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) that the proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for boosting rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India should also encourage the recycling of spent magnets, as the country is already among the world’s top three generators of electronic waste (e-waste), multiple sources aware of the development told Business Standard.

Senior government officials said although most domestic mobile manufacturing companies used recycled REPM for their units, there was some impact on companies producing hearables and wearables in India.