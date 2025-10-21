Occupancy certificate delay: Buyers entitled to refund with interest

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruled in a recent case that offering possession of an apartment without an occupancy certificate (OC) does not constitute a legal offer. It reaffirmed homebuyers’ right to seek refunds in delayed housing projects.

Significance of OC

An OC is the final approval from local authorities confirming that a building complies with sanctioned plans and safety norms, making it legally fit for occupation.

“For homebuyers, the OC is not just an administrative formality but the very basis of lawful possession. Without it, the property is deemed unauthorised, exposing buyers to risks such as eviction,