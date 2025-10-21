Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Occupancy certificate delay: Buyers entitled to refund with interest

Occupancy certificate delay: Buyers entitled to refund with interest

Buyers should turn to RERA or consumer forum to seek redress

Residential property, home loan
NCDRC reaffirms that offering possession without an occupancy certificate is illegal, empowering homebuyers to seek refunds and ensuring stricter accountability from builders.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruled in a recent case that offering possession of an apartment without an occupancy certificate (OC) does not constitute a legal offer. It reaffirmed homebuyers’ right to seek refunds in delayed housing projects.
 
Significance of OC
  An OC is the final approval from local authorities confirming that a building complies with sanctioned plans and safety norms, making it legally fit for occupation.
 
“For homebuyers, the OC is not just an administrative formality but the very basis of lawful possession. Without it, the property is deemed unauthorised, exposing buyers to risks such as eviction,
Business Standard
