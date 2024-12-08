Mergers & Acquisitions make a comeback in 2024, up 13.5% till November

Investment bankers are expected to go home with hefty bonus cheques in 2024 with merger and acquisition (M&A) deals rising 13.5 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to $88.9 billion in value in the first eleven months of the year, according to Bloomberg data.

Bankers expect 2025 to be another record year as healthy economic growth, technological advancements, and the deployment of "dry powder" (unallocated cash) by private equities create a conducive environment for deal-making.

“Deal activity in 2025 is expected to remain strong, building on the momentum gained in 2024 due to stable interest rates, slowing inflation, and abundant