Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Suhora, OSK partner to put India on hyperspectral map, tackle key issues

Suhora, OSK partner to put India on hyperspectral map, tackle key issues

Suhora Technologies has teamed up with Orbital Sidekick to introduce high-resolution hyperspectral satellite services in India, enabling the identification of rare earth minerals, methane leaks, etc

Suhora Technologies
premium

This landmark agreement makes Suhora the first Indian company to offer commercial operational hyperspectral data of wide-spectrum (VNIR-SWIR). (Image: Linkedin)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suhora Technologies, a leading India-based space data analytics company, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with US-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK) to introduce first-of-its-kind high-resolution hyperspectral satellite services in India. Through this, India will be able to identify rare earth mineral reserves, detect methane leaks from space, and monitor various other geological developments.
 
This landmark agreement makes Suhora the first Indian company to offer commercial operational hyperspectral data of wide-spectrum (VNIR-SWIR), marking a significant leap forward for the nation’s earth observation and geospatial data analytics capabilities.
 
Through this partnership, Suhora will integrate OSK’s advanced hyperspectral imagery into its flagship SPADE platform.
Topics : Industry News space technology Space startup
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon