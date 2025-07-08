Suhora, OSK partner to put India on hyperspectral map, tackle key issues

Suhora Technologies, a leading India-based space data analytics company, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with US-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK) to introduce first-of-its-kind high-resolution hyperspectral satellite services in India. Through this, India will be able to identify rare earth mineral reserves, detect methane leaks from space, and monitor various other geological developments.

This landmark agreement makes Suhora the first Indian company to offer commercial operational hyperspectral data of wide-spectrum (VNIR-SWIR), marking a significant leap forward for the nation’s earth observation and geospatial data analytics capabilities.

Through this partnership, Suhora will integrate OSK’s advanced hyperspectral imagery into its flagship SPADE platform.