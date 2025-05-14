Mid-tier IT firms beat top players in FY25 growth; focus on AI, niches

Mid-tier IT companies reported stronger growth than their larger counterparts in the last financial year, highlighting their ability to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment more effectively. The question, however, remains whether they can retain that momentum this year.

Most of these firms, such as Persistent Systems, Coforge, KPIT, and Mphasis, focus on niche businesses and industries, allowing them to go deeper in client mining and expand wallet share from existing customers.

For instance, KPIT is largely focused on the automotive sector, while Persistent targets banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, and software, hi-tech and emerging industries.