Gujarat's new policy to generate 50% power via renewable sources by 2030

Sales cross record Rs 1.5 cr at KVIC outlet in Delhi's CP on Gandhi Jayanti

Renewable tech can improve energy security by diversifying supply: IWTMA

Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

Indian IT firms set for 'washout' year, focus now on 2025: JP Morgan

Govt extends deadline of IT hardware products PLI scheme till August 30

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

PLI scheme incentive disbursement likely at Rs 13,000 crore in FY24

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is gearing up for a crucial mid-year review to assess the progress of the government’s flagship investment promotion programme –

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com