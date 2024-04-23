More than 157 million Indians bought 943 million movie tickets in 2023

Manjummel Boys became the highest grossing Malayalam film, earning over ~200 crore at the box office

More than 157 million Indians watched at least one film in the theatre in 2023. This ‘theatre-going population’ rose by 29 per cent over the 122 million in 2022. More importantly, it is an 8 per cent growth from the pre-pandemic (January to March 2020) number of 146 million.



These 157 million people bought 943 million tickets. That means they saw an average of 6 films in the year. That number changes depending on the language.



Telugu-speaking audiences are the most prolific; they beat the average with over 9 films a year. Tamil comes a close second with 8 and