Mospi mulls ecommerce price index to monitor digital platform rates

In a bid to track the prices of goods and services available on digital platforms, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is mulling introducing ‘ecommerce price index’, sources told Business Standard.

The new index will be a statistical estimate of prices of goods and services bought for consumption by households via ecommerce firms.

“It will be akin to the existing consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation and the wholesale price index (WPI)-based factory gate inflation. They tell us about the relative prices of goods bought by consumers and the industry, respectively. A representative basket of goods and services