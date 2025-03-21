Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mospi mulls ecommerce price index to monitor digital platform rates

Mospi mulls ecommerce price index to monitor digital platform rates

This assumes significance as India's e-commerce market is projected to rise from Rs 12.2 trillion ($147.3 billion) in 2024 to Rs 24.1 trillion ($ 292.3 billion) by 2028

For the purpose of creating this index, Mospi had asked ecommerce firms to share data on various goods and services sold by them in the past few months

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

In a bid to track the prices of goods and services available on digital platforms, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is mulling introducing ‘ecommerce price index’, sources told Business Standard 
The new index will be a statistical estimate of prices of goods and services bought for consumption by households via ecommerce firms. 
“It will be akin to the existing consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation and the wholesale price index (WPI)-based factory gate inflation. They tell us about the relative prices of goods bought by consumers and the industry, respectively. A representative basket of goods and services
Topics : e-commerce policy Consumer Price Index Core economic data

