Mumbai airport to shut cargo flights for 10 months starting August 2026

The Mumbai airport, India’s second-largest in terms of air cargo handled, will completely suspend freighter flights from August 2026 to May 2027 as it has to recarpet its main runway, build a new taxiway, and rebuild the apron area where cargo planes load and unload, Business Standard has learnt.

In 2024-25, the airport handled 890,000 tonnes of cargo, accounting for nearly a quarter of India’s total air cargo handled that year.

Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport in the financial capital, informed aviation stakeholders on December 11 in a letter that it had "thoroughly explored"