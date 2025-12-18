Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai airport to shut cargo flights for 10 months starting August 2026

In FY25, Mumbai airport handled 8.9 lakh tonnes of cargo, accounting for nearly a quarter of India's total air cargo handled that year

Navi Mumbai airport, the city’s second airport being developed by MIAL’s subsidiary, is scheduled to commence flight operations this month. The Mumbai airport currently handles about seven to eight cargo flight departures per day. (Representative im

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

The Mumbai airport, India’s second-largest in terms of air cargo handled, will completely suspend freighter flights from August 2026 to May 2027 as it has to recarpet its main runway, build a new taxiway, and rebuild the apron area where cargo planes load and unload, Business Standard has learnt.
 
In 2024-25, the airport handled 890,000 tonnes of cargo, accounting for nearly a quarter of India’s total air cargo handled that year.
 
Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport in the financial capital, informed aviation stakeholders on December 11 in a letter that it had "thoroughly explored"
