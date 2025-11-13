Mumbai to launch first residential drone-enabled deliveries in early 2026

After Delhi and Bangalore, another metropolitan city, Mumbai, is set to witness drone-enabled package deliveries as logistics firm SkyeAir on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siddha Sejal Group, a design-led real estate developer. The delivery services will commence in the first quarter of next year, making it Mumbai’s first residential drone delivery initiative.

The MoU was signed between Siddha Group director Samyak Jain, Sejal Group director Dhirraj Gada, and SkyeAir’s founder and chief executive officer Ankit Kumar. As part of the understanding, SkyeAir will set up a drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai