Home / Industry / News / Mumbai to launch first residential drone-enabled deliveries in early 2026

SkyeAir and Siddha Sejal Group will introduce Mumbai's first drone-powered residential delivery service in early 2026, offering faster access to essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders

SkyeAir Mobility, Starliner drone
SkyeAir is currently serving 27 pin codes in Gurugram, two pin codes each in Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and one pin code in Bengaluru. It noted that it has been delivering over 200,000 monthly shipments in the National Capital Region alone.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

After Delhi and Bangalore, another metropolitan city, Mumbai, is set to witness drone-enabled package deliveries as logistics firm SkyeAir on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siddha Sejal Group, a design-led real estate developer. The delivery services will commence in the first quarter of next year, making it Mumbai’s first residential drone delivery initiative.
 
The MoU was signed between Siddha Group director Samyak Jain, Sejal Group director Dhirraj Gada, and SkyeAir’s founder and chief executive officer Ankit Kumar. As part of the understanding, SkyeAir will set up a drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai
