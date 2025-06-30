Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

The Mumbai real estate market reached an all-time high in terms of property registrations and revenue in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY2025), driven mainly by steady buyer sentiment and a rise in demand for high-ticket property buys.

Citing data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR), real estate analytics firm Anarock said the city has clocked its highest-ever half yearly property registrations at 75,672 in this period. This is a four per cent rise from 72,491 registrations in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from these registrations rose to ₹6,699 crore in these six months,