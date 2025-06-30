Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

Experts indicate buyers are moving towards high-ticket-size transactions, with the city recording its second-highest property registration figures in June 2025

realty sector, real estate
premium

Experts believe that the significant increase in revenue, despite a more moderate percentage increase in registrations, suggests a higher share of high-ticket-size transactions.

Sanket Koul Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai real estate market reached an all-time high in terms of property registrations and revenue in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY2025), driven mainly by steady buyer sentiment and a rise in demand for high-ticket property buys. 
 
Citing data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR), real estate analytics firm Anarock said the city has clocked its highest-ever half yearly property registrations at 75,672 in this period. This is a four per cent rise from 72,491 registrations in the corresponding period last year. 
 
The revenue from these registrations rose to ₹6,699 crore in these six months,
Topics : Real Estate Anarock Property properties
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon