Mumbai's luxury realty loses sparkle as buyers slip into pause mode

Mumbai - home to industry titans, Bollywood stars - is witnessing a slow offtake of houses priced between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore. Industry insiders and real estate watchers explained the phenomenon

A real estate project takes 12-18 months for planning, design, and approvals and another two to three years for construction

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Global uncertainties and volatile equity markets have started impacting Mumbai’s luxury and ultra-luxury realty housing. The financial capital of India, in contrast to the other big realty market of Delhi-NCR, shows a much higher inventory pileup in luxury housing. The supply is clearly exceeding the demand at a time when buyers are in a wai- and- watch mode in the Maximum City.
 
Mumbai — home to industry titans and Bollywood stars — is witnessing a slow offtake of houses priced between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore. Industry insiders and real estate watchers explained the phenomenon.
 
“Large real estate purchases typically
