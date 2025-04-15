Mumbai's luxury realty loses sparkle as buyers slip into pause mode

Global uncertainties and volatile equity markets have started impacting Mumbai’s luxury and ultra-luxury realty housing. The financial capital of India, in contrast to the other big realty market of Delhi-NCR, shows a much higher inventory pileup in luxury housing. The supply is clearly exceeding the demand at a time when buyers are in a wai- and- watch mode in the Maximum City.

Mumbai — home to industry titans and Bollywood stars — is witnessing a slow offtake of houses priced between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore. Industry insiders and real estate watchers explained the phenomenon.

“Large real estate purchases typically