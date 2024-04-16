Musk's satellite venture Starlink may still take time to enter India orbit

The regulator is also likely to look at the modalities of allocating spectrum to the various players, what services will be permitted, the period of the licence, and so on

Elon Musk, who will be coming to India next week, might have to wait a while before his company, Starlink, can provide satellite communication services in the country.

Starlink is a constellation of over 5400 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites which offer communication services like mobile broadband across 70 countries around the world. But in India the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has still not issued the global mobile personal communication (GMPCS) licence to Starlink, which is the basic prerequisite for it to be allowed to kick off commercial services in the country. The company had applied for the licence in November