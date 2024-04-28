Business Standard
Mumbai's growing construction, power demand spark Adani-Tata competition

Battle for distribution, high-tension customers heats up between the two private players

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
As Mumbai’s real estate and electric vehicle penetration grows, two of the city’s private power distribution companies, Adani Electricity and Tata Power, are eyeing a bigger business pie, particularly betting on high-value customers.

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), the subsidiary which houses Adani Energy Solutions’ Mumbai distribution business, recorded a six per cent growth in total units sold in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company’s presentation shows. This gain came at over 13 per cent growth in the year-ago period.  Rating agency Fitch attributed this growth to strong commercial and industrial demand.

Tata Power, the other private power distributor in
First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

