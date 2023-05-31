New projects account for 41% housing sales in Q1CY23 in top 7 mkts: Anarock

While ready-to-move-in homes are still the preferred choice of most homebuyers, newly-launched units are also gaining traction. Of about 114,000 homes sold in the first quarter of this calendar year (Q1CY23) across the top 7 cities, over 41 per cent were in newly-launched projects, according to a report by Anarock, a property consultant.
The share of newly launched homes was much lower in the corresponding period of calendar year 2019 (CY19), with just 26 per cent homes sold in new projects out of about 78,520 units.
During Q1CY22, out of 99,550 units sold in the top 7 cities, 36 per cent were launched during the same quarter, the report said.
