Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / New skill policy to transform vocational education: Jayant Chaudhary

New skill policy to transform vocational education: Jayant Chaudhary

Skilling to be redefined, realigned with global standards under proposed policy

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new national policy on skill development will be “transformative” and akin to the liberalisation reforms of the 1990s in terms of vocational education and training in the country, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Tuesday.
 
The skill ministry is currently working on introducing a new national policy on skilling, replacing the previous version launched in 2015. A draft was released last month, inviting suggestions from the general public and domain experts.
 
“Like the new education policy launched in 2020 was a landmark for the education sector, the new skilling policy will achieve the same results for vocational education in the country and transform it. It will be a significant step and akin to the liberalisation reforms of the 1990s. It will redefine the way we skill, upskill, and reskill our people — preparing them to thrive and lead in an increasingly dynamic global economy,” Chaudhary said, responding to a query on the objective of the new policy.
   
The new policy aims to have 50 per cent of the country’s labour force skilled (including skilling, upskilling, and reskilling), assessed, and certified by 2035, with 50 per cent participation from women and other minority groups.
 
Among other changes, the new policy proposes to tweak the definition of skilling to align with international standards. “A critical starting point is to reflect on the definition of skilling,” the draft says. It cites the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s definition of skilling, which also emphasises technical, transversal, and behavioural skills — collectively enabling lifelong learning. 

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

Truth behind MIT researchers' claim that using ChatGPT can rot your brain

Premiuminformation technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Changing skill demands: Era of big bench strength at IT firms may be over

data centre, data security, data

LTTS, BITS Pilani, CRENS team up for R&D, skill growth in national security

Premiumtextile exports

Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

PremiumHouse panel asks skill ministry to update placement details under PMKVY 4.0

PMKVY 4.0: Parl panel asks skill ministry to make placement figures public

 
The policy also suggests financial and non-financial incentives such as Skill MUDRA, Skill Impact Bond 2.0, a corporate patronage programme, and grassroots engagement programmes to encourage all stakeholders to undertake large-scale, outcome-oriented skilling, with an emphasis on quality and employability.
 
Chaudhary also called on industry to participate in the ₹60,000 crore Industrial Training Institute (ITI) revamp scheme approved by the Cabinet, which includes ₹10,000 crore from corporate social responsibility contributions. He added that nearly 99,000 ITI seats that have remained vacant for more than two consecutive years will be de-affiliated.
 
“We want to move beyond funding — we want the industry to shape the curriculum, certification, and training standards. This is how we create employable youth and make ITIs future-ready,” he added.
 
Highlighting the ministry’s vision for 2047, Chaudhary said India is on track to emerge as the global skilling hub, with sectors such as pharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, and machine learning leading the way.
 

More From This Section

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

Youth unemployment rises to 15.3% in June, labour participation dips

Man holding phone

Telcos complete rollout of SMS headers to identify messages, reduce spam

realty sector, real estate

Real estate deals drop 8% in Jan-Jun to $2.5 billion: Grant Thornton Bharat

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Housing sales drop 20% in Q2 despite value gains, premium demand holds firm

real estate, realty firms

Tier 2 cities outpace metros in residential plot launches: PropEquity

Topics : Jayant Chaudhary Skill development Skill India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon