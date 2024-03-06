Newspaper biz growing after 5 years, how publishers will use this bounty?

The big surprise in the annual Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)-EY report released this week is not the growth of digital. It is the 4 per cent revenue growth in print (largely newspapers) in 2023 over 2022. The report expects print to continue to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 per cent till 2026.

This is the first time in five years that newspapers have grown both advertising and pay revenues. That should not be so surprising. There are reams of full-page ads across India. TAM Adex data shows that advertising volumes and