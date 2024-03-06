Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Newspaper biz growing after 5 years, how publishers will use this bounty?

Indian newspapers are in better shape than their American or European counterparts because home delivery and reading habit ensures that circulation doesn't plummet the way it has in the US or Europe

Netflix-ication of print media? Publishers rediscover the reader
Premium

Representative Picture

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
The big surprise in the annual Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)-EY report released this week is not the growth of digital. It is the 4 per cent revenue growth in print (largely newspapers) in 2023 over 2022. The report expects print to continue to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 per cent till 2026.

This is the first time in five years that newspapers have grown both advertising and pay revenues. That should not be so surprising. There are reams of full-page ads across India. TAM Adex data shows that advertising volumes and

Also Read

Despite high prices, more Indians want to buy a 3 BHK home: FICCI-Anarock

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

Manufacturing sentiment remains upbeat in Q3, Q4 for FY24: Ficci survey

Digital to overtake TV in revenues by the end of 2024: FICCI-EY report

Economics before politics good for the industry, says Ficci president

$1,780 to spend night in a 'cocoon'? Hotels now betting on sleep tourism

'Mobile exports to grow to $50-60 bn, electronics sector to employ 2.5 mn'

Spectrum auction to be muted affairs as telcos already hold key bands

Job security, positive work culture among priorities for employees: Report

Non-availability of pilots impact flight operations of Vistara: Report

Topics : Newspaper newspaper readership FICCI news media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon