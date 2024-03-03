NFRA to engage with cos, not just auditors to get full story: Chairman

Pandey stated that it was necessary to understand the communication between the auditor and the company | File image

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has decided to engage directly with companies, not just auditors, in cases where it finds issues with financial statements to gain a comprehensive understanding, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman of NFRA, told Business Standard.

The Authority's mandate is to inspect auditors; however, to fully understand the issues, NFRA officials will engage with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the audit committees of the companies in certain cases. If lapses are found, the matter will be referred to the appropriate regulator by NFRA.

"NFRA's mandate is to enforce accounting standards. Dialogue with audit committees and independent directors will