Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NFRA to engage with cos, not just auditors to get full story: Chairman

The Authority's mandate is to inspect auditors; however, to fully understand the issues, NFRA officials will engage with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the audit committees of the companies

AJAY BHUSHAN PANDEY, chairperson of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA
Premium

Pandey stated that it was necessary to understand the communication between the auditor and the company | File image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has decided to engage directly with companies, not just auditors, in cases where it finds issues with financial statements to gain a comprehensive understanding, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman of NFRA, told Business Standard.

The Authority's mandate is to inspect auditors; however, to fully understand the issues, NFRA officials will engage with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the audit committees of the companies in certain cases. If lapses are found, the matter will be referred to the appropriate regulator by NFRA.

"NFRA's mandate is to enforce accounting standards. Dialogue with audit committees and independent directors will

Also Read

Auditors must do basic groundwork, not rely too much on AI: NFRA Chairman

NFRA finds deficiencies in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Health check for healers: The big audit firms are under the NFRA lens

Roll-out of PM MITRA to help attract large investments in textiles: Experts

Talk less, work more: MP's investor summit reflects its changed leadership

PM Modi unveils oil and gas projects worth Rs 1.62 trillion across India

Goal is to build capacity, reduce imports of coal, machinery: Coal secy

Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 27% in Apr-Feb

Topics : National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA Companies Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon