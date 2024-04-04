NFTs lag amid crypto surge: Hope to revive interest lies in tokenisation?

In 2021, actor Amitabh Bachchan recorded his father Harivansh Rai’s poem, Madhushala, in his voice and launched it in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT. Auctioned in November that year on the website, Beyondlife club, it was sold for $756,000.

NFTs, launched in 2014, are digital assets that are “non-fungible”, meaning unique. These may be photos, videos, audio files (such as Bachchan’s rendition of Madhushala) or any other collectibles in digital form. Unlike physical currency and cryptocurrency, these tokens have a digital signature that makes each of them unique. Put simply, it is a collectible in digital format