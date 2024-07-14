Niche products in US, domestic growth to aid earnings for pharma players

Niche products in the US market and steady growth in the Indian domestic market are expected to aid earnings growth for pharma players in Q1FY25, analysts believe. Aggregate sales growth of 11 per cent is estimated, with 21 per cent earnings growth during the quarter. Hospitals are expected to post 13 per cent revenue growth, with occupancy levels at 65-72 per cent.

Motilal Oswal analysts said that domestic formulation sales are likely to grow by 10 per cent, led by healthy growth in cardiac, gastro, and dermatology therapies that outperformed the market growth during the quarter. Chronic therapies,