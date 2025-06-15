Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NITI Aayog works out road map to meet India's rising energy demand

NITI Aayog works out road map to meet India's rising energy demand

This initiative also arises from India's need for a clear pathway to identify data trajectories in its net-zero exercise

Niti Aayog
premium

The model aims to balance both supply and demand. In the case of mismatches, it adjusts by considering energy exports or imports. (Photo: PTI)

Puja DasDhruvaksh Saha
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To meet increasing energy demand as India aspires to be a developed nation, the NITI Aayog is working out a road map  till 2070 to reduce emission and increase the penetration of clean energy across various sectors, including mobility, agriculture, industry, cooking, and power, according to three senior government officials.
 
This initiative arises from India’s need for a pathway to identify data trajectories in its net-zero exercise.
 
“It is essential to integrate renewable and fossil-fuel energy into the system,” one of the officials said.
 
In anticipation of the latest projections, the NITI Aayog is monitoring these changing trends. As energy
Topics : Niti Aayog energy demand clean energy renewable energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon