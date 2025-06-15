NITI Aayog works out road map to meet India's rising energy demand

To meet increasing energy demand as India aspires to be a developed nation, the NITI Aayog is working out a road map till 2070 to reduce emission and increase the penetration of clean energy across various sectors, including mobility, agriculture, industry, cooking, and power, according to three senior government officials.

This initiative arises from India’s need for a pathway to identify data trajectories in its net-zero exercise.

“It is essential to integrate renewable and fossil-fuel energy into the system,” one of the officials said.

In anticipation of the latest projections, the NITI Aayog is monitoring these changing trends. As energy