NMP 2.0: 4 IPOs, 2 FPOs in PowerMin's monetisation pipeline till 2030

In the next five years, mega public sector enterprises (PSEs) of the power sector would hit the market to raise money through public listing, follow on public offer (FPO), and refinancing routes. The Union Ministry of Power has drafted an asset monetisation plan totalling up to ₹80,000 crore as part of the Centre’s flagship National Monetisation Plan (NMP) 2.0 to run from financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to FY30.

The ministry’s NMP has proposed listing three of its PSEs — hydropower companies THDC and NEEPCO, and SGEL, the green energy arm of another hydropower company SJVN. The ministry has estimated an