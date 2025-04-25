'No bulk hiring anytime soon' as IT firms tread precarious ground

India’s software exporting firms were waiting for the ongoing global volatility to recede as IT hiring remained on precarious ground in the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26), and may swing either way.

The IT companies have been one of the biggest employers in the organised sector for the last three decades.

But the ongoing volatile macroeconomic environment and tepid demand from clients -- as they rein in their technology budgets -- have raised concerns that the hiring in the current financial year may remain muted.

“With weak discretionary spending, delayed deal ramp-ups, and bench overcapacity, hiring remains muted. Firms are