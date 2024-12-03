No more forever? Lab-grown diamonds pose serious challenge to natural ones

Most of the diamonds we have in the world today were forged 1 billion to 3 billion years ago. We are speaking about the natural variety here.

There is another kind, which is also created under extreme heat and pressure, but in a matter of half a dozen days or so, and in a laboratory. This is creating a problem for the natural kind because lab-grown diamonds are also widely considered to be — well —diamonds, chemically and physically. And they look just like natural diamonds, to the extent that you need sophisticated machinery to tell the two apart.

Unsurprisingly,