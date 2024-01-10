Chinese arrivals in Maldives rose to third spot in 2023, shows data

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s request to China on Tuesday to “intensify” efforts to send more tourists to its shores comes at a time when the country is already figuring among the top five — led by India — that contribute to footfall in the island nation.



The statement, made during Mui­zzu’s first visit to China after taking over as president, comes days after three junior ministers in the Mal­dives made offensive remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



While the three ministers have been suspended, there has been no statement of apology from the Mal­divian government, which has led to