Office or hotel? Workspaces embrace hospitality trends for employees

With employees looking for environments that enhance their well-being, creativity and productivity in the workplace, Indian offices and co-working spaces are witnessing a new trend: hotelification, wherein offices provide ambience and amenities inspired by the hospitality sector.

Among those cashing in on the trend are Urban Vault, Synq.Work, The Office Pass (TOP), MyBranch, Bhive, IndiQube, and Table Space. Besides providing office space, many of them are incorporating features like wellness centres, collaborative zones, on-site cafés and restaurants, and even crèches, a facility only a small fraction of Indian offices provide, which is a reason several women drop