Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rentals on rise: Robust office space demand set to benefit landowners

Rentals on rise: Robust office space demand set to benefit landowners

Recent office demand has been driven by global capability centres (GCCs), flex space operators, and domestic businesses

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate
premium

According to Knight Frank, all major markets recorded rental growth. Mumbai saw 12 per cent growth, NCR 8 per cent, and Bengaluru 7 per cent.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Office space owners are looking at good times ahead as rentals are expected to rise due to demand for Grade A office spaces outpacing supply that has been sluggish due to construction delays, long gestation periods and developers’ interests shifting to residential. 
Recent office demand has been driven by global capability centres (GCCs), flex space operators, and domestic businesses. But since 2021, new completions have lagged behind strong leasing activity, pushing vacancy rates lower. For instance, office space is hard to find in central and secondary business districts across cities as vacancy rates stand at low single-digits. 
Submarkets such as
Topics : Office spaces Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon