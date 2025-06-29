OIL targets LatAm lithium; govt weighs soft finance, quicker nods

State-run Oil India (OIL) is evaluating critical mineral blocks in Latin America, preparing offers to acquire lithium-rich areas — key to India’s net-zero journey and a major supply choke point — industry sources told Business Standard. India is entirely import-dependent for lithium, making mineral security a critical pillar in the country’s energy transition plan.

A team from OIL — the first state-run oil firm to set up a dedicated department for critical minerals — visited the so-called Lithium Triangle last month. The region, comprising Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, is a global hotspot for lithium exploration. The team assessed assets at