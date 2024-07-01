Business Standard
On the boil: Why are milk prices rising when the supply is healthy?

While private players had increased prices, cooperatives and state-supported enterprises had managed to maintain stable prices. Interestingly, dairies in southern India have reduced their retail rates

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Earlier this month, Mother Dairy and Amul, two of India’s leading milk brands, increased their prices by Rs 2 per litre. The jump, which coincided with the end of the 2024 general elections, marked the first price increase in nearly 15 months. 

Days later, the Karnataka Milk Federation, selling under the Nandini brand and a significant player in the southern state, also announced a Rs 2 per litre increase.

While private milk players had increased their prices earlier, cooperatives and state-supported enterprises had managed to maintain stable prices. Interestingly, some dairies in southern India have reduced their

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

