ONDC to help digital commerce grow fivefold by 2030: McKinsey & Company

The value of digital commerce across segments in India is projected to rise to $320-340 billion by 2030, marking a fivefold increase from $60-70 billion in 2022, due in large part to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-sponsored platform that launched in 2022 and connects buyers and sellers online.

The projection was made in a McKinsey & Company study released a few days ago. Digital commerce in fashion and lifestyle is projected to rise from $11-13 billion in 2022 to $80-82 billion in 2030, according to the study.

Digital commerce in electronics and durables is expected