Op Sindoor: India Inc's cyber shield holds firm against swarm of hackers

Cyberattacks on Indian businesses spiked dramatically —rising by up to three times — following the launch of Operation Sindoor, according to industry estimates. Yet, most organisations successfully repelled the onslaught with minimal breaches because of coordinated efforts between government agencies, industry bodies, and private cybersecurity firms.

For the first time, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) — a not-for-profit industry body for data protection — assembled a joint task force of stakeholders including private sector players to source threat intelligence at the origin and ensure coordinated action across the cybersecurity spectrum. This was activated in anticipation of retaliation to