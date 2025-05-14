Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Op Sindoor: India Inc's cyber shield holds firm against swarm of hackers

Op Sindoor: India Inc's cyber shield holds firm against swarm of hackers

Setup by Nasscom, DSCI engages with governments and their agencies, regulators, industry sectors, industry associations, and think tanks for policy advocacy, capacity building, and outreach activities

Operation Sindoor, Cyberattacks, India Inc, Pahalgam attack
Premium

Many conglomerates sent out internal communications warning employees about potential cyberattacks, including phishing attempts, while reinforcing the importance of secure networks | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shivani ShindeIshita Ayan DuttDev Chatterjee Mumbai/Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyberattacks on Indian businesses spiked dramatically —rising by up to three times — following the launch of Operation Sindoor, according to industry estimates. Yet, most organisations successfully repelled the onslaught with minimal breaches because of coordinated efforts between government agencies, industry bodies, and private cybersecurity firms.
 
For the first time, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) —  a not-for-profit industry body for data protection — assembled a joint task force of stakeholders  including private sector players to source threat intelligence at the origin and ensure coordinated action across the cybersecurity spectrum. This was activated in anticipation of retaliation to
Topics : Operation Sindoor Cyberattacks India Inc Pahalgam attack

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon