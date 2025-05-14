Indian forces remain operationally deployed amid 'pause' on Op Sindoor

All three branches of the Indian armed forces remained operationally deployed along the western border with Pakistan on Wednesday, said defence sources privy to the matter, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) since the pause in Operation Sindoor on Saturday evening. The meeting discussed the security situation.

The Prime Minister was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting, where they also discussed India’s preparedness.

Even as the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was the first in days