Home / Industry / News / OTT expected to drive growth for South film dubbing rights in 2026

OTT expected to drive growth for South film dubbing rights in 2026

Earlier, the dubbed rights of South Indian films were considered 'library fillers' or inexpensive content acquired to keep channels running round the clock

According to Ormax Box Office Reports, dubbed films accounted for 32 per cent of the overall Hindi box office in 2024, generating a total gross of ₹1,453 crore (notably, ₹886 crore of this was contributed by Pushpa 2: The Rule alone).

With the rise in prominence of pan-India films and streaming platforms focusing on sustaining subscriber stickiness, dubbed rights for South Indian films are expected to rise up to 10 per cent next year as they attract eyeballs beyond their mainstay markets with compelling storylines and talent. 
 
For prominent South films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, action-thriller film series KGF, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Hindi-dubbed rights are as high as their original-released languages, said a producer on the condition of anonymity. Apart from major pan-India South
