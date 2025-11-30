OTT expected to drive growth for South film dubbing rights in 2026

With the rise in prominence of pan-India films and streaming platforms focusing on sustaining subscriber stickiness, dubbed rights for South Indian films are expected to rise up to 10 per cent next year as they attract eyeballs beyond their mainstay markets with compelling storylines and talent.

For prominent South films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, action-thriller film series KGF, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Hindi-dubbed rights are as high as their original-released languages, said a producer on the condition of anonymity. Apart from major pan-India South