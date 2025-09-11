Over 100 global firms express interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh

At least 100 Fortune 500 and other leading global firms have expressed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh as the state makes bid to attract big ticket investments with an eye on becoming a one trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The state has been trying to attract investments from Fortune 500 and Fortune India Next 500 companies across sectors such as telecom, energy, retail, insurance, banking and financial services.

Published by the Fortune magazine, Fortune 500 is an annual list ranking the top 500 largest companies in the US by revenue, while Fortune India’s Next 500 is an annual ranking of