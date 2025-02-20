Over 100K internships on offer in phase two of PM Internship Scheme

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, currently in its second phase, has started holding interactive sessions with youth aged 21-24 in states such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar to widen the reach of the programme. Over 1,15,000 internship opportunities are being offered in top companies, including Reliance, HDFC Bank, Indian Oil, and Maruti Suzuki, for applicants across 25 sectors and over 740 districts, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The pilot project of the scheme had received approval for an amount of Rs 840 crore. Of this, approximately Rs 48 crore has been spent so far, a reply to a