Package deal: How FMCG brands are leaving consumers spoilt for choice

The shelves in stores are packed. The options on e-commerce platforms are dizzyingly aplenty. The consumer is spoilt for choice. Which flavour of oats to go for? What packet of chips to pick?

packaged food fmcg
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Over the past year, Amul has undergone a transformative journey, evolving from a dairy-centric entity to a comprehensive foods company.

Since 2022, PepsiCo India, too, has embarked on extensive launches in the food category.

Not to be left behind, ITC, which has been introducing an average of 100 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products across categories every year, has also launc­hed a number of packaged food items.

The shelves in stores are packed. The options on e-commerce platforms are dizzyingly aplenty. The consumer is spoilt for choice. Which flavour of oats to go for? What packet of chips to pick? Should

Topics : Packaged food and beverage Packaged food makers FMCG FMCG companies take two

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

