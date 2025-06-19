Parametric insurance claims rise amid climate change, but awareness low

Insurance companies are witnessing a rise in parametric insurance claims due to rapidly changing climate conditions across the country. While the volume of claims has increased, insurers believe awareness around parametric insurance remains low, indicating significant room for growth.

Recently, GoDigit General Insurance made its first parametric insurance payout of ₹3,000 (per claim) to migrant labourers in Noida as the city’s temperature breached the threshold of 42°C. The heat-index-based parametric insurance was offered in partnership of K M Dastur Reinsurance Brokers and Jan Sahas Foundation for migrant labourers across six cities.

Similarly, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance made claim payouts in