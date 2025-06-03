Parliamentary panel to review IBC in order to suggest changes, measures

A parliamentary panel is taking a comprehensive look at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to suggest the changes and measures that need to be taken to make it more efficient, a senior government official said.
“The committee is looking at IBC in totality, just as they did with the competition law as well,” the senior official said. The government is expected to table the IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session.
Several Supreme Court rulings in the recent past have pointed gaps in the implementation of the IBC, the latest being the Bhushan Power and Steel and JSW matter.
Also Read
The court noted gross noncompliance of the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the Regulations and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two and a half years and thereby enriching itself unjustly. The top court also said that JSW sought to comply with the terms of Resolution Plan at a very belated stage, in collusion with the CoC (committee of creditors) and the Resolution Professional (RP).
In another order related to the liquidation of Jet Airways, the Supreme Court called the case an “eye opener” that has brought to light the deficiencies in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The SC suggested that the Central Government or the IBBI explore the possibilities of better enforcement of the standards and practices enumerated in the guidelines through an independent mechanism under the auspices of an oversight committee instead of making them self-regulatory.
The SC ruling rejecting the AGI Greenpac bid for Hindustan National Glass for not obtaining the prior approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also led the government to file review petitions in the matter.
The MCA is considering amending the Code to clarify that prior permission of the CCI is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated.