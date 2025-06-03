Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Parliamentary panel to review IBC in order to suggest changes, measures

Parliamentary panel to review IBC in order to suggest changes, measures

The government is expected to bring the IBC Amendment Bill in the parliament in the upcoming monsoon session

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The court noted gross noncompliance of the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the Regulations and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two a

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel is taking a comprehensive look at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to suggest the changes and measures that need to be taken to make it more efficient, a senior government official said. 
“The committee is looking at IBC in totality, just as they did with the competition law as well,” the senior official said. The government is expected to table the IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session. 
 
Several Supreme Court rulings in the recent past have pointed gaps in the implementation of the IBC, the latest being the Bhushan Power and Steel and JSW matter.  
 

Also Read

waqf bill, waqf property

Govt to launch Umeed portal on June 6 to digitise, regulate Waqf properties

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke

How a Maori haka protest brought New Zealand's Parliament to a halt

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India, Pak conflict was always in conventional domain: Misri to Parl panel

Sachin Pilot

Parliament session will signal unity against terrorism: Sachin Pilot

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Seventeen MPs including Supriya Sule to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2025

 
The court noted gross noncompliance of the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the Regulations and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two and a half years and thereby enriching itself unjustly. The top court also said that JSW sought to comply with the terms of Resolution Plan at a very belated stage, in collusion with the CoC (committee of creditors) and the Resolution Professional (RP).
 
In another order related to the liquidation of Jet Airways, the Supreme Court called the case an “eye opener” that has brought to light the deficiencies in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The SC suggested that the Central Government or the IBBI explore the possibilities of better enforcement of the standards and practices enumerated in the guidelines through an independent mechanism under the auspices of an oversight committee instead of making them self-regulatory. 
 
The SC ruling rejecting the AGI Greenpac bid for Hindustan National Glass for not obtaining the prior approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also led the government to file review petitions in the matter. 
 
The MCA is considering amending the Code to clarify that prior permission of the CCI is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumGodrej Eden Estate, a 3D-villa project in Hinjewadi, Pune

3D-printed villas: A tech-driven future for luxury housing in India

Premiumpets, dogs, pet, doggie, pet lover, pet industry

India's petcare industry booms with startups, investors, and new mindsets

PremiumWTTC

India's tourism sector to gain from global uncertainty, says WTTC CEO

advertising advertisement asci

TV ad volumes of India's top 10 advertisers drop by 14.6% in a year

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu's real-money gaming regulations

Topics : IBC Parliament Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon