Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parlous state of Indian refining segment threatens clean energy projects

Govt-run refiners may not be able to aggressively invest in clean energy projects as they stare at a rough road amid dwindling margins, volatile crude prices, shrinking discounts on Russian oil buys

crude oil
Premium

GRMs of Indian refiners in FY24 dropped to an average of $10-$12/bbl from a record average of $16-$18/bbl a year earlier

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
India’s oil ministry made a show of record profitability of state oil marketing companies last fiscal — a performance that had more to do with geopolitics and some luck with global crude oil prices than with management or the government — but the noise generated failed to bury a poor fourth quarter and uncertain prospects moving forward. Moreover, such profits would not have been possible if state oil companies had stopped making supernormal margins on selling fuels, and had passed on lower costs from crude sourcing to Indian motorists, industry officials said.

Now, the road ahead looks unpaved. State-run refiners led
Topics : Oil Ministry solar power Wind energy Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon