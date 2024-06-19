Parlous state of Indian refining segment threatens clean energy projects

GRMs of Indian refiners in FY24 dropped to an average of $10-$12/bbl from a record average of $16-$18/bbl a year earlier

India’s oil ministry made a show of record profitability of state oil marketing companies last fiscal — a performance that had more to do with geopolitics and some luck with global crude oil prices than with management or the government — but the noise generated failed to bury a poor fourth quarter and uncertain prospects moving forward. Moreover, such profits would not have been possible if state oil companies had stopped making supernormal margins on selling fuels, and had passed on lower costs from crude sourcing to Indian motorists, industry officials said.

Now, the road ahead looks unpaved. State-run refiners led