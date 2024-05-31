Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OPEC meeting to shape India's Russian oil purchases as May levels stay high

Bloc members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are holding a ministerial meeting on June 2 to decide the fate of global oil production

opec
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The extent of India’s imports of cheap, discounted Russian oil, which is linked to the financial health of oil marketing companies led by Indian Oil, in 2024 hinges on the outcome of a meeting of some of the world’s top oil exporting nations in early June, said industry officials.

Meanwhile, India continued to consolidate its lead over China over imports of seaborne crude oil from Russia in May, increasing purchases over its northern neighbour by over 650,000 barrels per day (bpd0 or by around 50 per cent. Indian refiners sourced 4 per cent more crude in May on the month
Topics : OPEC oil deal Opec deal Oil production crude oil production Oil producers Middle East West Asia and the Gulf Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon