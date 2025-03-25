Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patients set to benefit as cost of SMA set to crash with generic version

Innovator drug price is Rs 22-72 lakh per year; Analysts forecast Natco to price generic drug at Rs 3,000 per year

Roche is considering its options within the scope of Indian patent law (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The annual treatment cost of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in India is expected to come down to just ₹3,000 annually against the current ₹22 lakh-72 lakh after the Delhi High Court’s Monday verdict opened the door for domestic firm Natco Pharma to manufacture generic version of Risdiplam.
 
The court nixed an interim injunction plea of Swiss pharmaceutical giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG which had sought temporary restriction on Natco Pharma from infringing its patent.
 
Industry experts expect Natco to price the generic version of Risdiplam at around ₹3000 annually.
 
While delivering the verdict, Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “A drug which
