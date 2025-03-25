Patients set to benefit as cost of SMA set to crash with generic version

The annual treatment cost of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in India is expected to come down to just ₹3,000 annually against the current ₹22 lakh-72 lakh after the Delhi High Court’s Monday verdict opened the door for domestic firm Natco Pharma to manufacture generic version of Risdiplam.

The court nixed an interim injunction plea of Swiss pharmaceutical giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG which had sought temporary restriction on Natco Pharma from infringing its patent.

Industry experts expect Natco to price the generic version of Risdiplam at around ₹3000 annually.

While delivering the verdict, Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “A drug which