Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra tops India Inc remuneration charts

Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra tops India Inc remuneration charts

Remuneration of top brass grew 8.7% in FY25, outpacing firms' profits

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) of mid-size IT services company Persistent Systems
Krishna Kant
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) of mid-size IT services company Persistent Systems, topped the remuneration chart of India Inc’s top brass with ₹148 crore, nearly double the previous year. Hero MotoCorp Promoter and Chairman Pawan Munjal followed at ₹109 crore, unchanged from FY24, while Swiggy Cofounder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul’s remuneration surged almost 14 times to ₹90 crore.
 
The compensation of India Inc’s executives continued to rise in FY25 despite a slowdown in corporate revenues and profits. The overall remuneration of CEOs and board members grew 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), outpacing the growth in companies’ revenues and net
