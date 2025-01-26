Petronas, Sembcorp, others to fuel Thoothukudi's green hydrogen hub by 2028

Four global majors have committed to invest Rs 41,860 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, where India’s one of the three green hydrogen hubs is expected to come up by 2028.

Malaysian government-owned global oil and gas major Petronas-backed Amplus Ganges Solar, Singapore’s state-run energy company Sembcorp Industries’ Green Infra Renewable Energy, Gurugram-based ACME Green Hydrogen and Chemicals, and ReNew Energy’s firm Renew E-fuels will give wings to the project located at V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi.

“We are in an advanced stage and have already allotted 501 acres of land to four firms. They are expected to start the