Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma shifts focus to non-US, domestic markets amid tariff risks

Indian pharma shifts focus to non-US, domestic markets amid tariff risks

Analysts say Indian pharma firms will increase focus on non-US exports and the domestic market as US tariff threats persist, with firms exploring offshore manufacturing options

In early August, US President Donald Trump told CNBC’s Squawk Box that planned tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could eventually reach up to 250 per cent. | File Image

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
As the potential threat of steep 200 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports hangs in the air, analysts and industry insiders believe exports to non-US regions and the domestic market will gain greater focus as a long-term trend.
 
In early August, US President Donald Trump told CNBC’s Squawk Box that planned tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could eventually reach up to 250 per cent. According to the Associated Press, administration officials have suggested duties of up to 200 per cent under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, invoking national security concerns and arguing that America must boost
