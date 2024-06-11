Pharma's eco pill: Sustainable packaging as new prescription for planet

Pharmaceutical (pharma) companies are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging materials to replace traditional ones, aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. This move is driven by both regulatory requirements and environmental, social, and governance targets.

Merck Life Science has replaced single-use glass bottles with reusable steel drums for chemical transportation. This change reduces carbon emissions and alleviates the logistical burden of waste disposal for customers.

“This shift in the Indian industry is largely driven by regulations and customer demands, particularly from major importers in Europe and the US,” said Atul Barjatya, director, head of sales, solvents, inorganics, safety and essentials, and diagnostic