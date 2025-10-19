Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pharma and health Q2 preview: Revenue shows growth on domestic, exports

Pharma and health Q2 preview: Revenue shows growth on domestic, exports

Hospitals and Diagnostics growth is lower due to lesser seasonal illnesses

pharma medicine drugs

The hospitals and diagnostics segments are expected to report around 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pharmaceutical sector is expected to post 9–10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue and earnings growth in Q2FY26, driven by robust domestic demand and steady expansion in the US market, despite price erosion in key generic drugs such as Revlimid, according to analysts.
 
Pharma drives growth momentum 
Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates 9 per cent revenue growth and 10 per cent PAT growth Y-o-Y, alongside 3 per cent and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increases, respectively. Domestic business is expected to expand around 10 per cent, led by Ajanta Pharma and Alkem Laboratories, though analysts caution that GST rate cuts could temporarily strain working capital due to an inverted duty structure.
   
US sales are projected to grow about 7 per cent, even as generic Revlimid faces continued price pressure. Margins are expected to benefit from falling active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices in China, which may positively surprise formulation companies.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities expects continued traction across markets, with overall sales growth at 10 per cent and Ebitda growth at 8 per cent for the quarter. Domestic growth could be impacted by 50–200 basis points owing to lower primary sales during the GST transition.

Mixed trends across companies 
According to HDFC Securities, the US generics market may remain flat sequentially due to lower Revlimid sales, impacting Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences. However, this is partly offset by traction in key products such as generic Jynarque and Spiriva (Lupin), Myrbetriq (Lupin, Zydus), and scale-up in Sun Pharma’s specialty portfolio.
 
Domestic growth of 10 per cent is expected to outpace the market’s 7.7 per cent expansion, led by a 12 per cent rise in the chronic segment and 5 per cent growth in the acute segment. Eris Lifesciences and Mankind Pharma are likely to benefit from acquisitions, Sun Pharma from its specialty business, and Torrent Pharma from chronic therapies. In contrast, muted anti-infective sales may drag down growth for Alkem and Mankind.
 
For API makers, Kotak forecasts a 6 per cent Y-o-Y sales rise, driven by volume recovery, while the Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) segment may see strong YoY growth for Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs, and Sai Life Sciences, but muted performance for Syngene and Piramal Pharma due to inventory destocking.
 
On the operating front, Kotak models 8 per cent Y-o-Y Ebitda growth (3 per cent Q-o-Q) across its coverage universe.
 
Hospitals and diagnostics: slower quarter 
The hospitals and diagnostics segments are expected to report around 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth, led by 18 per cent expansion in hospitals and 12 per cent in diagnostics — slower than the previous quarter due to fewer seasonal illnesses, delayed elective surgeries amid extended monsoons, and a high base effect.
 
Diagnostics companies are likely to report 11–12 per cent organic growth, while hospitals remain soft, especially Apollo Hospitals, where revenue growth is projected at 8 per cent Y-o-Y but margins are seen improving to 25 per cent. Occupancy is expected at 67 per cent, down from 73 per cent Y-o-Y, though average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) is up 16 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Nuvama said: “We expect Fortis, Max Healthcare, and Metropolis to post solid results, while Vijaya and Apollo Hospitals could see softer numbers. Jupiter Life Line, Dr Lal PathLabs, MedPlus, and Laxmi Dental remain on firm footing.”
 
Kotak expects 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q sales growth across its hospital coverage, driven by higher footfalls, new bed additions, and marginally higher realisations per patient. “Overall, we expect 13 per cent Y-o-Y Ebitda growth (+10 per cent Q-o-Q). For Medanta and KIMS, incremental losses on newly added beds may weigh on margins,” analysts said.
 

Topics : Q2 results Pharma sector Health sector Pharma industry

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

