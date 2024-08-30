Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Pharma's bitter pill: Falling API prices signal predatory play by China

Pharma's bitter pill: Falling API prices signal predatory play by China

An industry expert pointed out that Chinese companies typically resort to predatory pricing whenever API production increases in India

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and they believe that stability in prices is still a long way off.

The prices of key APIs, such as paracetamol, penicillin (antibiotic), sitagliptin (antidiabetic), metformin (antidiabetic), and telmisartan (antihypertensive), have dropped sharply in recent months.

For instance, the price of paracetamol API now stands at $4.6 per kilogram (kg), down 53 per cent from its peak and 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Similarly, the

